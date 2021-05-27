Paul Rudnick Talks ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical and New Novel ‘Playing the Palace’

Sydney four-piece rockers the Buoys won the FBi Sydney Music, Arts and Culture awards for best live act during a year in which most live music ceased to live. It only takes 30 seconds of Bad Habit to yearn for the days of local stages and sweaty venues packed past capacity, as an insanely tight rhythm section kicks in over a rumbling bass line that charges into one of the biggest and best choruses we’ve been treated to this year. Lyrically, Bad Habit is all too easy to relate to: the lure of a love that decries all common sense, one you wish would leave you alone while secretly hoping it won’t. The subject matter may be desperate but the song cries of confidence, with a time-honoured rock structure, solid, non-showy performances, and a galloping rhythm. A countermelody creeps in towards the end of the song to offer a nice addendum, and it’s all very satisfying – the type of no-nonsense rock music that belongs on radio, yearns for festival season, and is all too rare these days.