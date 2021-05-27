Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

VBPD Requests Public’s Assistance in Identifying Witnesses to the Deshayla E. Harris Homicide

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) is requesting the public's assistance in identifying possible witnesses to the homicide of 28-year-old Deshayla E. Harris of Norfolk, Va. If anyone recognizes the unique apparel in the photographs provided it may assist investigators identify potential witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

