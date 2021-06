The Mitchell City Council will consider approving several resolutions on Monday to help the Mitchell Area Safehouse acquire a new multimillion-dollar facility. During Monday night’s meeting at City Hall, the council will consider authorizing the city of Mitchell, along with a state group, to apply for a $2 million grant, which would then be provided to the Safehouse for the new facility, if awarded. According to city documents, the Safehouse is seeking to apply for the $2 million through the Community Development Block Grant fund. The grant is a part of the federal government’s coronavirus CARES Act.