Public Notice: Atlas Township

NOTICE, to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan. The ATLAS TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a PUBLIC HEARING ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M. LOCATED AT THE ATLAS TOWNSHIP HALL, 7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439, AND/OR VIA ZOOM BY TELECOMMUNICATION/VIDEO CONFERENCE AS PERMITTED DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS. Join at www.zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 747 569 7662, Access Code: 007386 . The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a conditional rezoning request from the C-3 Shopping Center District to the M-1 Light Manufacturing District. Property is located at Parcel No. 02-15-200-033 (6.44 acres), Goodrich, MI 48438, Chad Carson, petitioner. Copies of the application are on file at the township hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Atlas Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to the Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. Phone: (810) 636-2548 Fax: (810) 636-6244 (PC 21-01)