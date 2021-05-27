Cancel
If Midsize Law Firms Ditch Their Offices, Will Their Attorneys See the Savings?

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This story originally published in The Mid-Market Report on Sept. 24, 2020. In early 2020, the idea of operating without brick-and-mortar office space would have been scoffed at by most law firm leaders. But six largely successful months into a pandemic that forced lawyers across the country out of their offices and into an impromptu virtual law firm model, office space is looking less like a necessity and more like a liability.

