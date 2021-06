Dino Cazares spoke to Finland's Kaaos TV about FEAR FACTORY's recently launched search for a vocalist to replace the band's original lead singer, Burton C. Bell. The guitarist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have a lot of people who sent in video submissions, and I wanna thank them all for that. The love that we were getting from people who wanted to fill Burt's shoes was enormous. But I can tell you this: no announcement is going to be made for a while. We wanna get along with the person; we wanna see if we have the right chemistry.