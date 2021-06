More safety improvement are expected to be completed by the Oregon Department of Transportaion by the end of the year.The speed limit was dropped from 35 to 30 miles per hour on 82nd Avenue between Northeast Killingsworth and Southeast Clatsop streets on Wednesday, May 19. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, which owns 82nd Avenue, the lower speed limit in the first of a series of improvements upgrading pedestrian safety in the corridor, also known as Highway 213. All lower speed limit signs were installed by Wednesday. "Lowing speed will have an immediate impact, giving drivers...