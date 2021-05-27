Sneaker Culture Hasn’t Catered to Plus-Size Women, But Thick Laces Does

As Miuccia Prada saw it, the message of her latest men’s collection was simple and obvious. “Survival,” she said backstage. “And to survive, you have to be strong.” There have been seasons when Miuccia toyed with the fragility, the ineffectuality of the modern male. Not this time, thank God. The setting was a tight little carpeted pit, almost a cage; Thunderdome with shag pile. One model sported a tasseled headband, like an extreme fighter. The clothes themselves began as emblematic Corporate Man: gray suit, matching topcoat, black oxfords. Then in crept an ever-harder edge. First, a laser-cut leather duster, almost monkish in its austerity. Next, a shoe covered with studs, presaging an avalanche of hardware on shirts, pants, jackets. Toughen up, tough it out—that’s what the leather and metal was saying.