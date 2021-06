Red Fang guitarist Brian Giles was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program to discuss the band's fifth album, Arrows, which comes out June 4. The record is the first from the Portland, Oregon-based stoner rock troupe since 2016's Only Ghosts and was finished a while ago, but the release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Having all that time to essentially sit on the album didn't tempt Giles or anyone else in the band to start tinkering with the finished product, however, as he insisted that it was best to leave things as they were as getting everyone on the same page can sometimes be difficult.