Poppy Releases New Cover of Jack Off Jill Song

By Chad Childers
While Poppy has chosen to debut a couple of new songs at high profile events this year, her first official new release of 2021 is a cover. The singer is taking us a back a couple of decades with her take on the Jack Off Jill song "Fear of Dying."

Z94

Z94

