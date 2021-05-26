Poppy Releases New Cover of Jack Off Jill Song

MadGic, a collaboration between Logic and the producer Madlib, have released their second single “Raddest Dad.”. The new track follows “Mars Only Pt. 3,” a surprise release in April given the Logic’s “retirement.” The artwork for “Raddest Dad” features Logic and his son on the cover, with the rapper proclaiming at the song’s end, “When you grow up in the hood without a male role model / And your momma turn to the bottle / Give a damn about status, who the baddest / I just wanna be the raddest dad as I can be.”