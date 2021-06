Neco Williams' early red card meant Wales had to toil for more than an hour with 10 men as they were beaten 3-0 by France in their first friendly in preparation for Euro 2020. The visitors' already daunting task of facing the world champions on their own turf in Nice was made even more onerous when Liverpool youngster Williams was sent off just 25 minutes into the match, after a VAR check deemed his handball had illegally impeded a goal-bound effort from Karim Benzema.