The Current Debate: Recasting Slavery in Barry Jenkins’s “The Underground Railroad”
In Barry Jenkins's 10-part epic of slavery The Underground Railroad, a young slave named Cora (Thuso Mbedu) flees her Georgia plantation via a network of railways carved under the US South. That's not the only fantastical element in this poignant, transcendent series adapted from Colson Whitehead's 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Teeming with surrealist details and anachronisms, the show "is fabulistic yet grittily real," James Poniewozik writes at The New York Times, and by drawing on elements of fantasy, Hannah Giorgis notes at The Atlantic, the series "actually deepens the real-life atrocities it depicts." But what is it about Jenkins's depiction of such horrors that makes The Underground Railroad stand out from other slavery stories?"It's a testament to Jenkins's unflinching storytelling that the series never comes off as didactic or exploitative," Clémence Michallon writes at The Independent: "the most painful scenes read instead as