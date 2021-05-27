The Current Debate: Recasting Slavery in Barry Jenkins’s “The Underground Railroad”

Throughout much of the last two years, editor Joi McMillon’s “days were filled” with work on Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series, The Underground Railroad. The drama, based on the acclaimed work of historical fiction by Colson Whitehead, was “the biggest project” yet for the pair, on the heels of Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, with McMillon cutting five of 10 episodes. And of course, the task at hand for her felt even more daunting, given that her work was completed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Ultimately, what helped her to power through post was recognizing the gravity of the story she was working with Jenkins and others to shape. “This show, I feel like it’s so much bigger than us. It represents so much more,” she says, in the latest installment of Deadline’s Production Value video series. “So, I knew I had to bring my best, day in and day out, because that’s what the story deserves.”