Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Current Debate: Recasting Slavery in Barry Jenkins’s “The Underground Railroad”

imdb.com
 14 days ago

In Barry Jenkins’s 10-part epic of slavery The Underground Railroad, a young slave named Cora (Thuso Mbedu) flees her Georgia plantation via a network of railways carved under the US South. That’s not the only fantastical element in this poignant, transcendent series adapted from Colson Whitehead’s 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Teeming with surrealist details and anachronisms, the show “is fabulistic yet grittily real,” James Poniewozik writes at The New York Times, and by drawing on elements of fantasy, Hannah Giorgis notes at The Atlantic, the series “actually deepens the real-life atrocities it depicts.” But what is it about Jenkins’s depiction of such horrors that makes The Underground Railroad stand out from other slavery stories?“It’s a testament to Jenkins’s unflinching storytelling that the series never comes off as didactic or exploitative,” Clémence Michallon writes at The Independent: “the most painful scenes read instead as.

www.imdb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Colson Whitehead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#The Underground Railroad#Storytelling#The New York Times#The Independent#Fantasy#Railways#Drawing#Debate#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesJanesville Gazette

Review: In ‘The Underground Railroad,’ an Oscar winner reimagines slavery from the inside out

The brutal reality of slavery, the fantastical storytelling of a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and the cinematic poetry of an Oscar-winning director meet in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad.” Based on Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, the limited series, which premiered Friday, imagines a subterranean locomotive system that travels through a labyrinth of tunnels under the Southern United States, connecting runaway slaves to a network of abolitionists and safe houses on the way to freedom.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Underground Railroad’ on Amazon Prime, A Look Into The Real-Life Secret Network From Barry Jenkins

Woman Crush Wednesday: Thuso Mbedu Leads the Way in 'The Underground Railroad'. Another offering in the prestige drama set, Amazon debuts the 10-episode limited series The Underground Railroad, helmed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. An adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s 2016 historical fiction novel, the pilot is set in antebellum Georgia on a plantation where a spirited Cora (Thuso Mbedu) meets the newcomer Caesar (Aaron Pierre), who plans to escape his newfound surroundings.
MoviesNPR

Best Of: Filmmaker Barry Jenkins / Writer Francisco Goldman

We talk with 'Moonlight' filmmaker Barry Jenkins about his new series, 'The Underground Railroad.' Adapted from Colson Whitehead's novel, the series follows Cora, an enslaved young woman who has escaped a plantation and heads North on a literal railroad train. Jenkins says the series made him feel closer to his ancestors.
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Here's What The Underground Railroad Cast Looks Like in Real Life

Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) is taking on a new series, based on Colson Whitehead's 2016 novel, The Underground Railroad. The novel, which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, chronicles Cora Randall’s journey to escape slavery. Randall, played by Thuso Mbedu, leaves the antebellum South in search of the Underground Railroad which, in Whitehead's alternate timeline, is an actual railroad complete with conductors and engineers. The series premieres on May 14 on Amazon Prime. Wondering how you know some of the acclaimed cast members? Keep reading for comparisons between the actors and their on-screen counterparts.
MinoritiesPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Underground Railroad' Is A Hard But Beautiful Reflection On Black Pain

(Warning: This column contains descriptions of racialized violence and discusses some plot points in The Underground Railroad series.) For this Black TV critic, completing Barry Jenkins' ambitious, beautifully brutal, 10-episode adaptation of Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad was an emotional journey that touched every nerve of what it feels like to be a person of color striving to matter in America.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

Amazon’s ‘The Underground Railroad’ offers an epic, illuminating journey through slavery and beyond | COMMENTARY

The images in Amazon’s “The Underground Railroad” are searing, challenging, graphic and, in some cases, tender and poetic. They will remain in my mind’s eye and, I believe, the collective unconscious of all who see them long after the final credits roll. This is a special, even epic, screen production from Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins.
MusicThrillist

How 'The Underground Railroad' Composer Nicholas Britell Writes His Phenomenal Scores

Britell and director Barry Jenkins worked together closely, experimenting with recordings of construction sites and cicadas. Just as he was starting to work on the score for The Underground Railroad, composer Nicholas Britell got an audio message from his frequent collaborator, the director Barry Jenkins, who was on the set of the Amazon drama based on the acclaimed novel by Colson Whitehead. Britell was initially confused. At first listen, what Jenkins had sent him was background noise, the drilling on a construction site. Jenkins later followed up, and suddenly Britell got it. "He's talking about digging into the earth and going downward and going underground," Britell remembers. "And what does that mean?" Britell started experimenting with the file, finding the music in what to other people would consider a disturbance.
MoviesIndiewire

Onnalee Blank, The Underground Railroad – Craft Considerations

Curated by IndieWire’s Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work that we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, the above video with re-recording mixer/supervising sound editor Onnalee Blank breaks down how she introduced the series’ most destabilizing and fear-inducing force: Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), the slave catcher, who haunts each leg of Cora’s (Thuso Mbedu) journey.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Underground Railroad': Fantasy Version of Slavery is Meant to Cuddle the ‘Safe Space’ Generation [Review]

Here is a fantasy version of slavery. “The Underground Railroad”, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead's 2016 novel of the same name, was directed and largely written by one Barry Jenkins. The end result of this ten-episode Amazon series is an incoherent mess jammed with useless soliloquys, unnecessarily redundant flashbacks and ill-advised preciousness. This is to be expected from media-driven “auteur” Jenkins. As much as his champions would like not to believe it, Jenkins is not a subtle filmmaker; quite the opposite, almost every frame he conceives in his films might as well come with an exclamation point in the end.
MoviesCollider

'The Underground Railroad' Star Joel Edgerton on What Convinced Him to Play the Villain

The Underground Railroad is not easy viewing, but Barry Jenkins' adaptation of Colson Whitehead's acclaimed novel is an unforgettable viewing experience. The story of Cora's (Thuso Mbedu) struggle to find freedom in the era of 1800s slavery is packed with both horrors as well as moments of beauty, something which star Joel Edgerton was quite aware of on the set.
TV Showsgoldderby.com

Thuso Mbedu interview: ‘The Underground Railroad’

“I had to completely unlearn so that I could completely receive what the truth actually was,” two-time International Emmy Award nominee Thuso Mbedu admits about preparing to star in “The Underground Railroad.” The 10-episode limited series for Amazon Prime is based on Colson Whitehead‘s 2016 novel of the same name. It follows her character Cora, a slave in the southeastern United States during the 19th century who makes a bid for freedom from slaveholding Georgia and takes possession of her personhood. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), the actress gets into the specifics of her extensive preparation process for this role and what this project meant to her.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Barry Jenkins Honors the Legacy of His Ancestors in Moving Epic

At a time of unprecedented interest in sorting out America’s tortured racial past, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad” offers a unique contribution to the conversation. The adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller tells the saga of Cora, a runaway, and her dogged pursuer, bounty hunter Arnold Ridgeway, through...
Musictheplaylist.net

‘The Underground Railroad’ Exclusive Music: Hear 2 New Tracks From Nicholas Britell’s Incredible Score

When you talk about the best film composers working today, you always hear about those legendary folks like John Williams and Hans Zimmer. Yes, they are two people that will undoubtedly go on the Mt. Rushmore of film music, if one of those ever gets built. But in 2021, if you want to find a great score for a project just by name only, you absolutely need to listen to anything by Nicholas Britell. And a great place to start would be with his music for Barry Jenkins’ latest project, “The Underground Railroad.”
MoviesDeadline

Editor Joi McMillon On The “Dignity” Of ‘The Underground Railroad’, First Film School Encounters With Barry Jenkins & Upcoming ‘Lion King’ Prequel – Production Value

Throughout much of the last two years, editor Joi McMillon’s “days were filled” with work on Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series, The Underground Railroad. The drama, based on the acclaimed work of historical fiction by Colson Whitehead, was “the biggest project” yet for the pair, on the heels of Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, with McMillon cutting five of 10 episodes. And of course, the task at hand for her felt even more daunting, given that her work was completed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Ultimately, what helped her to power through post was recognizing the gravity of the story she was working with Jenkins and others to shape. “This show, I feel like it’s so much bigger than us. It represents so much more,” she says, in the latest installment of Deadline’s Production Value video series. “So, I knew I had to bring my best, day in and day out, because that’s what the story deserves.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

How Production Designers Crafted Worlds For ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ and ‘The Crown’

A look at the world building through the eyes of production designers. David Willson (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Martin Childs (“The Crown”) and Mark Friedberg (“The Underground Railroad”) break down how they crafted sets for their shows. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”. Production designer David Willson’s first season on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was...