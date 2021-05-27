Cancel
Fewer Americans sign contracts to buy homes in April

By MATT OTT Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in April as a lack of supply continues to foil would-be buyers. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third straight sluggish month after nearly a year-long rebound from the depths of the pandemic. The decline this month was far greater than economists were expecting heading into the summer.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
