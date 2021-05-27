Cancel
The Bold Type Boss Talks Twist in Kat and Eva's Controversial Relationship

By Vlada Gelman
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s The Bold Type premiere. Proceed at your own risk. A contentious Bold Type romance has come to an end. During Wednesday’s fifth and final season premiere, Kat repeatedly ignored Eva’s texts after hooking up with the Republican Scarlet board member. When the two finally came face-to-face, Kat admitted that, as a biracial queer liberal, she didn’t like herself following their tryst.

www.imdb.com
#The Bold Type#Season Premiere#Biracial#Republican Scarlet#Previews#Final Season#Face#Liberal
TV Series

The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Teases Jane Is in 'A Lot of Trouble' After That Premiere Twist

[The following contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of The Bold Type! Read at your own risk!]. Oh no, Tiny Jane (Katie Stevens) has messed up! The Bold Type Season 5 premiere saw the intrepid reporter continue to chase down the story about an abusive editor at States and Nations and publish an expose once she got his assistant to anonymously corroborate her primary source's claims about the editor's abhorrent behavior. However, after Jane hit publish, her own editorial assistant hit her up to say that the primary source's story doesn't line up. That's a big problem considering the nature of the story, and the fact that the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine in question was recently sleeping with Jacqueline's (Melora Hardin) husband. As Jacqueline warned, the article had to be bulletproof for it to run and suddenly there are a lot of bullet holes in Jane's story.
TV Series

The Bold Type

Performers include: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Matt Ward, Sam Page, Melora Hardin, and Nikohl Boosheri. A drama inspired by the professional life of former Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief, Joanna Coles, The Bold Type TV show is set at the offices of Scarlet, a women’s magazine. The story follows the newest generation of “Scarlet women” as they make their marks on the industry.
TV Series

'The Bold Type' Review: "Trust Fall"

As we launch into the final season of The Bold Type, one must take a look back and realize how far we came. The lessons that the show has taught us, the way we’ve watched everyone grow, and the way that we all need to stop and listen to the world around us. Because everything is changing, but the past is always there to teach us lessons.
TV Series

Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did Jane manage to salvage her relationship with Jacqueline?. On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 1, things took a harrowing turn when a high-risk piece threatened to change everything. Meanwhile, Sutton had a chance to shine at a Scarlet retreat, but she felt like she had lost her way...
TV Series

It Might Be Time To Say Goodbye To Sutton & Richard's Relationship On The Bold Type

When The Bold Type returns for its fifth and final season, the relationship status of Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page) will most definitely be complicated. Last season, the two got married and, at the altar, decided to stay a bi-coastal couple for a bit longer after Sutton's much-deserved Scarlet promotion. Soon after, she threw up in a planter and learned she was pregnant, only to suffer an early miscarriage. The experience led her to realize that she didn't want to have kids, a crushing blow to Richard who wants nothing more than to one day be a dad. The Bold Type's resident couple has always found a way to make it work, but this time, they just couldn't find common ground. Richard leaves and Sutton wonders if he'll ever come back, going as far as to take off her wedding ring in the season 4 finale.
TV Series
TheWrap

'The Bold Type': Meghann Fahy on That Suttard Development, What's Next for Sutton

Warning: Spoilers ahead for episode two of the final season of “The Bold Type”. To say that Sutton Brady-Hunter is going through it in the first few episodes of the final season of “The Bold Type” would be an understatement. And with Wednesday’s episode making it official that she will no longer be Brady-Hunter, but just Brady, it’s easy to worry even more about our girl. But here’s the good news: Meghann Fahy says Sutton will be working through things in a healthier way.
TV Series

Preview — The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 2: The Crossover

It’s time for the ad sales conference on The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 2, “The Crossover.”. Jane is under tons of pressure as she tries to fix the inconsistencies in her exposé on “States & Nations.” On top of that, she has to present at the conference as the head of the Failing Feminist vertical.
TV & Videos

'The Bold Type' Photos: "The Crossover"

Oh Jane, all eyes are on you in this episode of The Bold Type. Here is hoping that she learns a lesson about all of the things that she needs to make sure she does, instead of being distracted by her hormones and her rush to do things. Sorry, not...
TV Series

From The Bold Type to Younger, a Millennial Feminist Fantasy Draws to a Close

This summer, both The Bold Type and Younger—a pair of glossy dramedies about what it means to be a 20-something in the big city—end their respective runs on Freeform and Paramount+. The Bold Type stars a trio of friends (Jane, Kat, Sutton) working at Scarlet—a Cosmo-type magazine and its website, a.k.a. the “Dot Com.” Younger centers on Liza, a 40-something woman who poses as a millennial to break into publishing at the fictional Empirical Press—though at this point, everyone left on the show is onto her ruse.
TV Series

The Bold Type: Season Six? Has the Freeform Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin with Nikohl Boosheri recurring. The show reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for Scarlet, the global women’s magazine. The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love, and fashion. After five empowering seasons, our trio is on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world. Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.
TV & Videos

Christine Nguyen Talks THE BOLD TYPE, Her Dream Role and More

Christine Nguyen‘s career is a love letter to her parents. She’s boldly forging ahead and smashing barriers as a pan-identifying, Vietnamese-Chinese woman in the entertainment industry. Christine made a splash as Addison Harper in Season Four of Freeform’s The Bold Type, and she’s reprising her role in the final outing of the popular dramedy as well.
Celebrities
Primetimer

Katy Perry is partly responsible for The Bold Type

The Freeform magazine drama series is inspired by the life of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, but its genesis was thanks to a Cosmo cover shoot with Perry. “It had gone really well. The one thing we asked her not to do was to Instagram anything from the shoot, because the pictures wouldn’t be out for another six weeks on the cover of Cosmo,” Coles recalls to Variety. “She promised she wouldn’t, and we all left feeling very high after the shoot. Within 20 minutes, she had posted the exact picture that we were going to use on the cover. I was beside myself. We couldn’t use the best picture because it had already been out there.” Soon after, Coles went to a group dinner where she was seated next to producer David Bernad. When Coles told him about Perry and other cover shoots gone wrong, she says, “he looked at me and said, ‘Your life is a TV show. I’m coming to Cosmo to follow you around.’ He did indeed show up, and that’s how the show was born.”