Chicago, IL

Mayor Announces the Return of Lakefront Beaches for the Season Under Open Chicago Initiative.

By Site Editor
Chicago Defender
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Park District today announced 22 beaches will open this Friday, May 28th for the 2021 season. The return of beach season is another step forward with Open Chicago, the Mayor’s initiative to safely and fully reopen the city. This Friday will mark the first time Chicago beaches have opened for public use since September 2, 2019, due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions. The 2021 beach season runs through Monday, September 6, 2021.

chicagodefender.com
