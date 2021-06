On the streets of Brazil they call it Taco. No, it’s not a shell you fill with seasoned meat and guacamole. Taco, also known as Bats, is a Brazilian descendant of cricket, born from British ex-pats of the 19th century and mutating into its unique form over generations. It’s a popular game that requires only four players and minimal equipment and it has become a common boast to claim you are the best Taco player in your neighbourhood.