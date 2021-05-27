Cancel
Wyoming Catholic College Graduates Celebrated

 May 24th

Cover picture for the articleThe WCC Graduates were Encouraged to Embrace Challenges with Graditude and Hope. On the morning of Monday, May 24th, the forty-one members of Wyoming Catholic College’s Class of 2021 crossed the Lander Community and Convention Center’s stage to receive their diplomas, much to the satisfaction of assembled friends and family. The Commencement ceremony, which featured an address from Curtis Martin, Founder and CEO of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS), was held later in the year than ever before—a necessary result of the College’s reshuffled calendar and the final symptom of the COVID pandemic’s disruptive impact on the Class of 2021.

