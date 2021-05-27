Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Rose Byrne Is Enlightened by Aerobics in New ‘Physical’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

By Haley Bosselman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 17 days ago

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for its upcoming dark comedy “Physical” starring Rose Byrne. The 10-episode series, which premieres globally on June 18, follows Byrne’s character Sheila as she transitions from being a housewife to a radical female lifestyle guru after getting hooked on aerobics. “After just one class...

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Rose Byrne
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Rory Scovel
Person
Sera Gamble
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Exercise#Aerobics#Watch Trailer#Watch Tv#Live Tv#Tv News#Apple Tv Plus#Episodes#Directors Craig Gillespie#Secrets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
FitnessWorld of Wonder

New Aerobics Dramedy ‘Physical’ Will Transport You Back to the 1980s

Rose Byrne puts on her leg warmers and heads to the mall in the new series ‘Physical‘ premiering this month on Apple TV+. Get ready to feel the Byrne! (sorry) Byrne stars as Sheila Rubin, a quietly tormented housewife in ’80s San Diego, who, behind closed doors, battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Paramount Plus Releases 'The Good Fight' Season 5 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus released a trailer for the fifth season of “The Good Fight,” which will premiere on June 24. In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) after the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.
Worldhomenewshere.com

Rose Byrne to star in They Are Us

Rose Byrne is to star in 'They Are Us'. The Australian actress will portray New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the forthcoming film, which will tell the story of the week following two mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, which left 51 people dead. Andrew...
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Physical’ Misuses Rose Byrne in a Too-Harsh ’80s Black Comedy: TV Review

The title of the new series “Physical,” as well as the leotard Rose Byrne wears in promotional imagery, evokes a particular moment in American cultural history: the early 1980s, when Olivia Newton-John ruled the charts and spandex and legwarmers became a workout uniform for newly fitness-obsessed women. The last vestiges of cultural idealism had faded in favor of obsessive pursuit of aesthetic perfection; this may just have been the time our current era was born. Which makes Sheila Rubin, Byrne’s character on the Apple TV Plus comedy, a woman both of her time and radically ahead of it. Sheila.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Rose Byrne Starring in 'They Are Us' for Director Andrew Niccol

Rose Byrne will star in “They Are Us,” a new drama about the aftermath of the Christchurch attacks on New Zealand’s Muslim community that will be written and directed by Andrew Niccol. FilmNation Entertainment, the company behind “Late Night” and “Arrival,” will unveil the project to international buyers at the...
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 to Hit Netflix in July (TV News Roundup)

From co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the coming-of-age comedy stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an Indian American teenager growing up in Sherman Oaks, Calif. who deals with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. The cast also includes Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and Megan Suri. It is executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' Season 2 To Premiere In July (TV News Roundup)

The sketch comedy series, which delivered some of TV’s most memeable moments, brings Robinson’s absurdist humor to life’s most bizarre and mundane situations. “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” is created and written by Robinson and Zach Kanin and executive produced by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island), alongside Ali Bell, Alex Bach, Dan Powell and Alice Mathias, who directs with Kanin.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Gossip Girl and Batwoman stars team up for new Netflix thriller

Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester and Batwoman's Christina Wolfe have both been cast in Netflix's psychological thriller The Weekend Away. Novelist Sarah Alderson is adapting her own novel by the same title, reports Variety, while Angel of Mine's Kim Farrant directs. The narrative itself places the action during a weekend...
TV ShowsSFGate

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Season 10 To Premiere In July (TV News Roundup)

VH1 announced that the 10th season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” will premiere on July 5. The hip-hop docuseries explores the personal journeys of artists, entrepreneurs and influencers. Season 10 brings music back to the forefront, with a female-led ensemble navigating their careers, families, mental health and Black liberation amid a national reckoning and pandemic.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Starz Releases ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Starz debuted a trailer for new drama series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which will premiere on July 18 at 8 p.m. “Raising Kanan” is the third tale of the “Power” franchise and serves as the prequel to the original story. Set in South Jamaica, Queens in 1991, the family drama centers on Kanan Stark’s (Mekai Curtis) coming of age. In the penultimate season of “Power,” Stark died in a hail of gunfire, and “Raising Kanan” flashes back to Stark at just 15-years-old, the child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), a growing cocaine distributor. The cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone and Quincy Brown. It is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Courtney A. Kemp, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich. Watch the trailer below.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Yellowjackets’: Sarah Desjardins, Kevin Alves & Alexa Barajas Join Showtime Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Desjardins (Riverdale), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key) and Alexa Barajas (The Flash) are set for recurring roles in Showtime’s drama series Yellowjackets. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress star in the drama series from writers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Entertainment One and studio-based producer Drew Comins. Production has begun in Vancouver, Canada for a 2021 debut on the network.