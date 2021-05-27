Rose Byrne Is Enlightened by Aerobics in New ‘Physical’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Starz debuted a trailer for new drama series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which will premiere on July 18 at 8 p.m. “Raising Kanan” is the third tale of the “Power” franchise and serves as the prequel to the original story. Set in South Jamaica, Queens in 1991, the family drama centers on Kanan Stark’s (Mekai Curtis) coming of age. In the penultimate season of “Power,” Stark died in a hail of gunfire, and “Raising Kanan” flashes back to Stark at just 15-years-old, the child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), a growing cocaine distributor. The cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone and Quincy Brown. It is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Courtney A. Kemp, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich. Watch the trailer below.