Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Wes Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ to Open in Theaters This October, Plus Cannes and NYFF

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last Searchlight Pictures has dated Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” for October 22, 2021. The date announcement comes with confirmation that Anderson’s star-studded new film will world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in July and also play the 59th New York Film Festival in the fall. The movie was named an Official Selection of Cannes last year and was originally going to open July 24, 2020 before the pandemic bumped it first to October 16, 2020 and then now to October 22, 2021.

www.imdb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Bob Balaban
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyff#French Dispatch#Cannes Film Festival#New York Film Festival#Movie Theaters#October#French Dispatch#Open In Theaters#Plus Cannes#Nyff#Searchlight Pictures#American#Premiere#July#Star#20th Century
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Wes Anderson to Shoot Next Film in Spain This Summer

With Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch finally confirmed to world premiere at Cannes Film Festival (who have delayed their full selection announcement to June 3), we’re waiting to see when Searchlight Pictures will follow up with the U.S. release date, but in the meantime, the director is setting his sights on his next project. Last fall it was reported he’d be embarking on a new romance film set in, fittingly, Rome but it looks like plans have shifted.
Violent Crimesworldofreel.com

Wes Anderson’s Next Movie Will Be Set and Shot in Spain This July

According to reliable Spanish newspaper El Pais, director Wes Anderson will be shooting his next movie in Spain, near Madrid. The article confirms the sets are currently being built there to create a desert-like location typically seen in westerns, although the outlet says the film, despite plot details being kept under wraps, will not be a western. Shooting is set to start in mid-July, after “The French Dispatch” premieres at Cannes. They will be filming there until September. [thanks Fotodude, via AW]
MoviesMiddletown Press

'The French Dispatch' to World Premiere at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” is finally set to world premiere in competition at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. The Searchlight title doesn’t have a release date as yet, and Disney is expected to unveil one soon for later this year. The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will kick off July 6 with Leos Carax’ “Annette” and a competition jury presided over by Spike Lee.
MoviesCollider

‘The French Dispatch’ Making Its Debut at Cannes Film Festival in July

After a tough year for Hollywood and moviegoers alike, one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2020 is finally moving ahead with its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson’s tenth feature film, The French Dispatch. Variety has reported that the film will receive its world premiere in Cannes, confirming rumors that it would return after already confirming its participation in last year’s festival before its cancellation. Unfortunately, there is no information yet about its wide release, but with a premiere in Cannes this year, it seems likely that Searchlight Pictures is looking for a fall release for awards consideration.
Movieshypebeast.com

'The French Dispatch' Receives Official Theatrical Release Date

After numerous delays due to the ongoing pandemic and an indefinite postponement, Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch finally has an official theatrical release date. According to Variety, the Searchlight Pictures-produced movie will land in theaters on October 22 — after its scheduled premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on July 6. The film will debut on the same weekend as Edgar Wright‘s horror The Last Night in Soho and Clint Eastwood‘s western Cry Macho.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Moonfall,” “French Dispatch” Set Dates

Lionsgate has set a February 4th 2022 release date for Roland Emmerich’s $140 million sci-fi feature “Moonfall” starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Pena, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu and Donald Sutherland. The film sees a mysterious force knocking the moon from its orbit around Earth and sending it...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

'The French Dispatch' starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d'Or at Cannes

May 29—DUBAI — US filmmaker Wes Anderson's critically lauded "The French Dispatch," starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, is up for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, it's been announced. The film will be competing against "Annette," a musical film by French director Leos Carax that...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Friday One Sheet: THE (Animated) FRENCH DISPATCH

It has been over a year since The French Dispatch (of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Star) was to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. After numerous date changes and the typical COVID release dance seen for major titles, the latest star studded Wes Anderson flicker is now set to play the 2021 Cannes Festival in July.
MoviesPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Cannes lineup features Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, Leox Carax

The Cannes Film Festival on Thursday unveiled a lineup of films from big-name auteurs — including Wes Anderson, Asghar Farhadi, Mia Hansen-Løve and Sean Penn — for its 74th edition, an in-person, summertime event that aims to make a stirring return in July after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
ComicsComicBook

Wes Anderson's Description of Neon Genesis Evangelion Is Perfection

Neon Genesis Evangelion is easily one of the most memorable anime series to ever been created within the medium, brought to life by creator Hideaki Anno, and it seems as if a description put together by Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson has captured fans' attention with a seemingly perfect description of the classic television show. Anderson's last movie was the unique stop-motion animation movie, Isle of Dogs, which featured a bizarre story involving a virus spread by canines and a trash island that brought together all the dogs of Japan in one place, so Anderson definitely knows his weirdness.
MoviesFirst Showing

2021 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Kogonada, Farhadi, Anderson

Every year, cinephiles wake up early for the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 74th Cannes Film Festival taking place this July, they've confirmed an intriguing and compelling set of films made by the finest filmmakers hailing from all over the world. Cannes is ready to return after cancelling last year, despite announcing their 2020 selection anyway, with a focus on safety this year as thousands of movie lovers return to the South of France to watch new films. We'll be there! Wouldn't miss it for anything, except of course a global pandemic. This year's 2021 line-up includes new films by Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch), Sean Baker (Red Rocket), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), Mia Hansen-Love (Bergman Island), Todd Haynes (Velvet Underground), Justin Kurzel (Nitram), Jacques Audiard (Paris 13th District), and many others. There will likely be a few additions last minute - Thierry Frémaux has also hinted that the big Hollywood blockbuster hasn't been revealed just yet. See the full list of 2021 films below.
Movies/Film

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup Includes New Movies From Wes Anderson, Paul Verhoeven, Andrea Arnold, and Many More

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival is back for 2021. The 74th Cannes International Film Festival will be held on July 6, and today, the line-up for this year’s fest was revealed. As always, it’s a mix of titles from a wide array of filmmakers. Some of these films will receive 10-minute-long standing ovations and go on to be buzzed about for the rest of the year, and others will be mercilessly booed, only to then become cult classics. That’s how it goes, folks.
MoviesGreenwichTime

'F9' Is Cannes Film Festival's Mystery Blockbuster (EXCLUSIVE)

“F9,” the latest installment of Universal’s action-packed “Fast & Furious” franchise, is the teased “planetary blockbuster” heading to the Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez, the highly anticipated movie is already a major international B.O. milestone, having grossed over $250 million worldwide,...
Moviesawardswatch.com

Cannes 2021: Critics’ Week brings a French heavy lineup

After taking off a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Semaine de la Critique aka Critics’ Week, the Cannes Film Festival parallel festival dedicated to first and second films, has announced the selection for its 60th edition with an expanded lineup from previous years. The opening night film will be,...
MoviesSFGate

Cannes' Critics' Week Celebrates 60th Anniversary With French-Flavored Lineup

Critics’ Week, the Cannes Film Festival parallel strand dedicated to first and second films, follows the official selection’s lead in announcing an expanded lineup after taking a year off. The 2021 program — which marks the sidebar’s 60th edition — will feature 13 world premieres, seven of them in competition,...
MoviesScreendaily

Anton to launch horror thriller ‘Curs>r’ at Cannes, starring Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan

Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield is to star alongside newcomer Iola Evans in horror thriller Curs>r, which Anton will launch at the Cannes virtual market later this month. Shooting recently wrapped in London on the film, which marks the feature directorial debut of UK filmmaker Toby Meakins. The cast also includes Eddie Marsan and Robert England, best known for playing iconic horror villain Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise.