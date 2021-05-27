CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fewer Americans sign contracts to buy homes in April

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in April as a lack of supply continues to foil would-be buyers. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third straight sluggish month after nearly a year-long rebound from...

