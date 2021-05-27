Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

TEASED: Infiniti QX60 Coming With Luxurious New Interior

By Sebastian Cenizo
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Infiniti seems to be dragging its heels on releasing its latest SUV, but the automaker certainly has no problem with creating teaser campaigns for the vehicle. This year alone, we've seen four teasers of the new Infiniti QX60, in addition to previewing the car thanks to the QX60 Monograph. But now Infiniti has teased the interior of the new SUV. It seems a bit pointless considering that we've already had a much better look at this cabin thanks to leaked images, but we do still glean some new information from the shadowy teaser and fortunately, this may be the last teaser we get before the full reveal.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infiniti Qx60#The Qx60 Monograph#Zf#Infiniti Qx60#Wood Trim Accents#Trailer#Quilted Leather#Teaser Campaigns#Reveal#Caravan#Leaked Images#Metal Look Accents#Boat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: This Is The New Kia Sportage

Kia is rumored to be releasing a bunch of new models under a new naming structure soon, but one that is definitely about to arrive is the new Kia Sportage. Kia hasn't revealed too much about this vehicle, but we have seen some spy shots and a couple of attempts at rendering the new crossover, all of which suggest that the design will be radically different for the new 2022 version. Now, the Korean automaker has released a few shadowy teaser images that reinforce that opinion.
Home & GardenCarscoops

2022 Kia Sportage Teased With Radical Exterior And Interior Changes

Kia has dropped three teaser images of the all-new 2022 Kia Sportage that will be revealed in Korea in July. A smattering of recent spy shots and renderings have revealed that the new Sportage will look unlike any of its predecessors and these teasers confirm this. After the vehicle’s global debut in Korea, Kia will unveil a dedicated European version in September.
CarsPistonheads

Lotus previews new Emira interior

Is there a car we're more excited about seeing this summer than the Lotus Emira? Probably not. Not only is it the first all-new combustion-engined Lotus since the Evora and the last petrol-powered one ever, it has also been tasked with the job of effectively replacing the Elise. Which is like replacing Concorde or Kate Moss. Because it set the benchmark for a generation of lightweight, rear-drive sports cars - and while its faults became more obvious in recent years, its underlying raw talent is not in question.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Audi RS3 Teased In RS Family Photo

Audi has been teasing the next RS3 for a while now, and we've been told that it will get a significant power bump to help it better fight the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S. It's one of the German carmaker's most exciting offerings and one that fans of the brand are waiting for with bated breath.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Audi A3 And S3 Will Offer Some Exciting Colors

Long after their European audience debuts, the 2022 Audi A3 and 2022 Audi S3 sedans will hit US dealerships later this year, sporting some impressive updates over the previous generation. These new models present bolder exterior styling than before, so it's fitting that Audi offers some fun colors to accentuate the aggressive lines.
Carsperuzi.xyz

New value-packed luxury car arrives

The Genesis G70 asks a question that cuts to the core for luxury buyers. If a luxury car is all about perception, this is not the car for you. If you’re more interested in superior features, quality materials and vehicle dynamics, you should give Hyundai’s luxury spin-off a chance. Heavily...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Mystery Bugatti Arrives Tomorrow

Bugatti has been rather busy of late. It has finally wrapped up the one-of-one, $18 million La Voiture Noire and has been testing the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and the Centodieci at the Nurburgring. It's even found time to release a new smartwatch, but even that isn't enough to stop the luxury marque from creating yet another special edition of the Chiron. The shadowy teaser image below is pretty much all we get, so what kind of new hypercar this is, we don't know. The lighting signature clearly indicates that this is a Chiron and not a Divo or some other extreme restyling of an existing model, but what else can we expect?
Home & GardenPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Recreates Continental GT Interior In Luxury Yacht

Bentley's cars have some of the finest interiors in the business, but what if you want your luxury yacht to have a matching interior? Proving that no customer request is too much trouble for Bentley, the owner of a Continental GT commissioned the luxury automaker to design a bespoke interior for their 18-meter Contest 59 CS yacht that perfectly matches the luxury grand tourer, and the result is spectacular.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: A New Honda Civic Hatchback Is Coming

The Honda Civic was revealed a couple of months ago in sedan form after much teasing and a few leaks too. But we haven't had much information on the hatchback version of the car beside a rumor telling us that the car may be revealed in November of this year. We can now confirm that this rumor was false and that the 2022 Civic hatchback will be revealed much sooner than that - this month in fact. But before we get to that release date, Honda has provided a teaser of the new hatch to tide us over until the end of the month.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Stunning New Concept Reveals Chinese Cars Are About To Get Seriously Pretty

Chinese automaker Geely is known for many things, including its ownership of Volvo and, more recently, for the launch of its premium electric car brand called Zeekr. Geely is less associated with beautiful and groundbreaking car design, although the company's latest concept has forced us to reconsider this. Geely has just introduced the dramatic Vision Starburst concept, which showcases the brand's Expanded Cosmos design philosophy.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Save The Date: New Nissan Z Coming August 17

Nissan's latest Z car has been a long time coming. For all its charisma, the 370Z has overstayed its visit and is in need of a replacement. The Z Proto Concept gave us a realistic look at what the production Nissan Z will look like but despite numerous other leaks and details filtering through, Nissan had yet to confirm when we'd actually see the finished product. Towards the end of last month, rumors suggested that we'd see the new Nissan Z in November but the good news is that the reveal will happen before this. Nissan has confirmed - officially - that the car will be revealed in New York City on August 17.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The New Toyota GR 86 Has Already Been Supercharged

The second-generation Toyota GR 86 has officially been unveiled, and will hit the roads as a 2022 year model in the USA by the end of this year. While many may welcome the new model's larger-displacement 2.4-liter boxer engine, now putting out a healthy 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, for some, the GR 86 needs something a little bit… more. Fortunately, while the GR 86 was only unveiled in US-spec a little more than a week ago, back in Japan, Toyota has already given development models out to various tuners to get to work on, and HKS has delivered something pretty damn special.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Genesis GV60 Interior Looks Very Swanky

The Korean luxury brand Genesis is on the verge of shifting towards electrification with new vehicles like the G80 Electrified. Genesis will soon release its first dedicated all-electric vehicle, based on the same Electric-Global Modular Platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Called the Genesis GV60, this upcoming EV has the potential to shake up the EV segment in a big way.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Did Lexus Just Tease The Land Cruiser-Based LX?

Toyota just pulled the wraps off its latest flagship SUV, the 300 Series Land Cruiser. The V8 engine is gone, making way for two turbocharged V6 motors powered by gasoline and diesel. The gasoline V6 dishes out 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, while the diesel engine delivers 304 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Sadly, neither engine option is coming to the United States, as Toyota decided to discontinue the nameplate due to slow sales. While the Land Cruiser may not officially arrive stateside, it will come in another form.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Give Your All-New F-150 An Awesome Retro Look

An Ohio-based Ford dealership has come up with an interesting design concept based on the history of the F-150. Considering the best-selling pickup truck was first introduced in 1948, there's a lot of heritage to tap into. This is not the first time Beechmont Ford has done this. It introduced...
TV ShowsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is What The 2022 Kia Sportage Looks Like In Real Life

The 2022 Kia Sportage debuted this week, and to say that the design is a radical departure from its predecessor is an understatement. This is the second model that showcases Kia's new "Opposites United" design direction first shown on the EV6, characterized with diamond-shaped headlights, boomerang-shaped daytime running lights that merge into the redesigned tiger-nose grille, and sharp body creases.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

New Vauxhall Astra teased – but will it be built in Britain?

Vauxhall has revealed first teaser images of the all-new 2022 Astra, which is due to be revealed this summer. The new car will become the latest Vauxhall to feature the black-panel ‘Vizor’ at the front, which stretches the full width of the car to hide the various sensors modern cars are packed with.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Volvo XC60 Proves Its Luxury Status With Its Quiet Interior

Some people like the loud roar of a supercar purring down the highway. That’s not actually as fun when it’s in an SUV, however. The 2021 Volvo XC60 has a very quiet interior that’s rather soothing after a long day at work. In fact, it’s so quiet that it managed to impress U.S. News and made it onto a list of “The 11 Quietest SUVs in 2021.”
Carsinsideevs.com

Maserati Teases Prototype Of The New GranTurismo

Maserati, the exotic Italian brand (part of FCA and now Stellantis), has released several photos of the first prototype of the new Maserati GranTurismo. It will be the brand's first model that will be available as 100% electric (in 2021), together with the new Maserati GranCabrio (also in 2021). We guess that the market launch might be delayed a little bit (to 2022), but it's definitely on the last straight.