TEASED: Infiniti QX60 Coming With Luxurious New Interior

Infiniti seems to be dragging its heels on releasing its latest SUV, but the automaker certainly has no problem with creating teaser campaigns for the vehicle. This year alone, we've seen four teasers of the new Infiniti QX60, in addition to previewing the car thanks to the QX60 Monograph. But now Infiniti has teased the interior of the new SUV. It seems a bit pointless considering that we've already had a much better look at this cabin thanks to leaked images, but we do still glean some new information from the shadowy teaser and fortunately, this may be the last teaser we get before the full reveal.