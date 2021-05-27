Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

City Updating Blueprint to Address Area Housing Needs

By Ruth Roberts
 17 days ago

PLEASANTON — The council has begun the work of updating the city's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) blueprint for 2023-2031 as mandated by the state. "This is the beginning of an 18-month process to comprehensively update the city's housing element, and a key piece of this process is to complete planning, and to identify sites, for 5,965 future housing units," said Ellen Clark, Pleasanton's community development director.

