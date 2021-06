In time, this new digital currency might grow more than cryptocurrency. While the cryptocurrency hype shows no signs of dying down, CBDCs are making headlines as the next big thing. Short for ‘Central Bank Digital Currencies,’ this is a new form of digital currency planned by monetary authorities like the central banks. The legitimacy of cryptocurrencies is an open debate where traditional financial institutions are against cryptocurrencies. To dull down the speculations of unregulated cryptocurrency leading to a global financial catastrophe, monetary authorities hope to use blockchain technology to their advantage, while maintaining regulatory authority and stability through CBDCs.