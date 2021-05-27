Cancel
‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Travel Up The River Of Adventure On July 30

By Ned Booth
imdb.com
 14 days ago

When it comes to Disney, there’s nothing off the table when it comes to new feature films, not even (to our collective dismay) live-action remakes of some of their animated classics. The same goes for movies based on the most beloved rides at Disneyworld theme park. For every “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl,” however, there’s 2002’s “The Country Bears,” or, even worse, 2003’s “The Haunted Mansion.”

www.imdb.com
Moviesbbcgossip.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

4 Ways Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise Reminds Me Of Pirates Of The Caribbean

The new trailer for Jungle Cruise uses the anachronistic “Run Through the Jungle” for most of its run time. However, near the end of the trailer, the music shifts to an instrumental piece of music which sounds like just the sort of heroic action music a movie like this needs. The first trailer also included some great music that, if it is part of the movie, is going to fit perfectly. It’s possible this music isn’t part of the actual film; that happens a lot with trailers, but even if this music is just a hint of the kinds of things we can expect, it should be great. James Newton Howard is composing the music, so we can expect a killer score.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

NEW Trailer and Poster Released for Disney’s Jungle Cruise

NEW TRAILER RELEASED FOR DISNEY’S “JUNGLE CRUISE” STARRING DWAYNE JOHNSON AND EMILY BLUNT. COMING TO THEATERS AND ON DISNEY+ WITH PREMIER ACCESS JULY 30. This morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” and now the full trailer—bursting with thrills, laughs and surprises—is available, along with a new poster and images from the trailer. “Jungle Cruise” will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Jungle Cruise Trailer 2

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Drops The Rock Into an Action Film Soaked In Eco Horror and Body Horror [Video]

I’m never all that surprised when a Disney film dabbles in horror, something they’ve been doing since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came out in 1937. Up until this point, Disney’s forthcoming Jungle Cruise – a film version of the popular Disney Parks boat ride – has looked like a generic action film. Today’s second trailer doesn’t really move the needle away from that sentiment, but it does inject the story with a bit of horror.
Moviestoofab.com

Jungle Cruise Trailer: Emily Blunt and The Rock Take On Tigers, Monsters & Jesse Plemons

Jungle Cruise gets the Pirates of the Caribbean treatment in Disney's latest live action film, revolving around a researcher (Emily Blunt) who recruits a skipper (Dwayne Johnson) for a cruise down the Amazon to find a tree with healing powers. "The unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces," teases Disney. The movie hits theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.
Moviesd23.com

Jungle Cruise: New Adventures Await!—Plus More in News Briefs

With this week’s brand-new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, we’re 100% sure there’s all kinds of amazing adventure just around the bend… and we’re so ready!. Inspired by the famous Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise is a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emma Blunt). We follow Lily as she travels from London, England, to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat—in a quest to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities… and the power to change the future of medicine.
Chicago, ILHollywoodChicago.com

Emily Blunt

CHICAGO – The horror genre gets a bad rap but in many ways, they’ve earned it. That’s not to say that every horror film is inherently bad, but at the smallest sign of financial/critical success, the studios will try to franchise it like it’s an IHOP. For example, let’s look at the cautionary tale known as the Saw franchise, which recently released a film that likely none of you saw.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Jungle Cruise Trailer: Finally, The Rock Has Come Back to Summer Movies

Close your eyes and conjure up a summer popcorn flick, and odds are it looks a lot like Jungle Cruise. Disney’s upcoming summer movie stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a swashbuckling adventure with elements of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Romancing the Stone, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
MoviesCollider

New Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Has Strong 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Vibes

Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the classic park attraction film adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, for which metal band Metallica composed the official soundtrack. It sure sounds like a crazy ride, but the new trailer shows we are going to have a lot of fun at the heart of the Amazonian forest, which is more than we can expect from such a weird concept.
MoviesPosted by
MIX 108

