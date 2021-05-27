DACCO Behavioral Health
DACCO Behavioral Health treats substance use disorders, including Opioid Addiction Treatment and any co-occurring mental health symptoms in men, women (including pregnant women) and youth in Tampa, FL. Nationally awarded for our comprehensive coordinated care, we are a Behavioral Health organization with outpatient, residential and wrap-around addiction services to treat the whole person. Do you or someone you care about suffer from an addiction? We want to help!www.abcactionnews.com