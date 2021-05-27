Cancel
Purcell, OK

Jerry Dale Cudd

Purcell Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Dale Cudd of Lindsay was born on November 9, 1941in Bradley, Oklahoma to J. D. and Frances (Norton) Cudd. He passed from this life on Monday, May 17, 2021 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 79 years. Jerry lived in Lindsay all of his life. He married Theda...

