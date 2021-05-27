Cancel
Pets

This Is the Only Thing Keeping My Dog Busy While I’m on Zoom

By Daniel Modlin
TheDailyBeast
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scouting Report: Forget all of the other toys I have for my dog, this one keeps her occupied for as long as I need her to be. The Lickimat isn’t a dog toy—it’s a lifesaver, and I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that. Unlike other toys that you can put food in or around, like Kongs, I like how this stays flat and for the most part, can be kept in its designated area. It even has pads on the bottom that help keep it in place on my wood floors, so my dog isn’t just pushing the mat around the entire house. The inside of the mat kind of looks like a waffle—it has all of these grooves where treats and spreads can be hard to reach, which helps entertain them for hours.

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

