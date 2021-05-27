This Is the Only Thing Keeping My Dog Busy While I’m on Zoom

Scouting Report: This treadmill is designed not to take up much space, and can even be rolled out of the way when not in use. For starters, the Mobvoi Home Treadmill looks great and best of all, it doesn’t take up much space. That’s because the treadmill can be used with or without arms, making it easy to store when I’m not using it. If I don’t attach the arms, I can fold the riser until it’s flush with the treadmill, and then use the built-in wheels to roll it under my sofa, under my bed, or stand it up against the wall in my laundry room. While the ability to move the treadmill out of view is undoubtedly my favorite feature, the Mobvoi only gets better from there.The 2.25HP motor is quiet, so even though I’m listening to music in my headphones, I don’t have to crank up the volume too loud.