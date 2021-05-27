Fare Bargains Vanish as Airlines Seize on Surging Summer Demand
(Bloomberg) -- The days of bargain basement airfares are ending as the U.S. vaccine supply unleashes a wave of pent-up travel demand. A rebound in trips to visit friends and family coupled with flight schedules that remain below 2019 levels means more flyers chasing fewer seats. That’s pushing up trip costs for the peak summer season as carriers reboot revenue management tools -- which raise fares in line with stronger seat demand -- after a year in which planes often flew with rows of empty seats.za.investing.com