Leading Off (5/27/21)

Three Flower Mound Police Officers Shot, Injured. The suspected shooter, who has not been identified, was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a barricaded home in Flower Mound. Police at the the house in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive were responding to a 911 call about a suicidal person. One of the officers, grazed in the neck by a gunshot, was cleared by medics at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital and released early Thursday.