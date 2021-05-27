Amanda Kloots' Net Worth: How Much Is The Talk Co-Host Worth?
Amanda Kloots may be one of the smiling new faces on "The Talk," but life hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows for the star. CBS called on her to join the hit daytime show in January 2021 after Marie Osmond and rapper Eve called it quits, per Hollywood Life. Having previously guest-hosted "The Talk," Kloots expressed how "thrilled" she was with the offer, but also acknowledged the tough year she experienced amid the pandemic on Instagram: "To end this year with this news, this special gift is unbelievable. My angel in heaven is certainly looking out for us."www.nickiswift.com