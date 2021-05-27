Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amanda Kloots' Net Worth: How Much Is The Talk Co-Host Worth?

By Hayley Peppin
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amanda Kloots may be one of the smiling new faces on "The Talk," but life hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows for the star. CBS called on her to join the hit daytime show in January 2021 after Marie Osmond and rapper Eve called it quits, per Hollywood Life. Having previously guest-hosted "The Talk," Kloots expressed how "thrilled" she was with the offer, but also acknowledged the tough year she experienced amid the pandemic on Instagram: "To end this year with this news, this special gift is unbelievable. My angel in heaven is certainly looking out for us."

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Osmond
Person
Nick Cordero
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Fitness#Net Worth#Cbs#Cbs Entertainment#Star#Hollywood Life#Icu#Radio City Rockettes#Time#Gossipgist#Husband#Goodbye#Rapper Eve#Broadway#Quick Celeb Facts#Entertainment Industry#Followers#July#Faith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesstateofpress.com

How Amanda Kloots Faced Modern Grief

In mid-March of last year, with coronavirus cases spiking around the country, Amanda Kloots, a fitness instructor and online influencer, and her husband, the actor Nick Cordero, flew to Los Angeles from New York City. A few months prior, the couple had purchased a small three-bedroom fixer-upper in Laurel Canyon. While Kloots was reluctant to leave her life of 19 years in New York, where she had family and a thriving fitness business, Cordero had hopes of breaking into the music industry in L.A. In her new book, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, out this month from Harper, Kloots explains her mindset at the time. Like most of the country, she and Cordero thought the hysteria seemed “overhyped.” It is poignant to read her analyzing her errors in hindsight.
MusicHello Magazine

The Talk's Amanda Kloots stuns with gorgeous baby bump throwback

Amanda Kloots took a trip down memory lane in honour of her son Elvis' second birthday this week – and left fans stunned with a gorgeous baby bump throwback. The Talk star posted a sweet image of herself and her late husband Nick Cordero working out just two days before Elvis was born.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Bradley Cooper’s Net Worth Is Seriously A-List — Learn How Much Money He Has

Cash to burn! Actor Bradley Cooper is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood — so it’s no surprise that his net worth is seriously impressive. Irina Shayk‘s ex is estimated to be worth a staggering $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Silver Linings Playbook star recently made headlines when the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, Lea, went public with her relationship with Kanye West amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
TV ShowsInternational Business Times

Mario Lopez Net Worth: Miss Universe 2021 Host Earns Millions From 'Extra'

Mario Lopez started his career in entertainment at 10 years old. He got his biggest break on "Save by the Bell" as AC Slater. Mario Lopez started his career in entertainment at a young age and has since made a name for himself, appearing on TV shows, sitcoms while also hosting events. Here's how much the Miss Universe host is worth today.
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Logan Paul net worth: How much has YouTube star earned in his career?

YouTuber Logan Paul is a braver man than most as he is taking on undefeated fighter Floyd Mayweather this Sunday in an exhibition match.But the fight has raised his profile globally and he is adding money to his net worth which is a reported $19 million.Ahead of the bout he has admitted he is not intimidated by the G.O.A.T fighter.LIVE: Follow live reaction from Floyd Mayweather vs Logan PaulHe told the True Geordie podcast : “I kid you not. I said this on stage, the only thing I could think was ‘this is the guy?’ This is the larger than life,...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Elizabeth Olsen ‘Was So Frustrated’ Watching Her Performance in ‘WandaVision’ Pilot

Elizabeth Olsen earned rave reviews for “WandaVision,” and she’s currently a frontrunner to land an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series, but she’s not in love with all of the acting she delivered on the buzzy Marvel television show. During a conversation with Kaley Cuoco as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Olsen admitted that she struggled to watch the “WandaVision” pilot episode because her performance wasn’t a personal favorite. Olsen shot the “WandaVision” premiere in front of a live studio audience and feels she got a bit lost between playing to the crowd and playing to the camera.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: JoJo Siwa, Ben Affleck, Kim K + More!

JOJO SIWA IS DITCHING THE BOW: JoJo Siwa is giving up her signature hair bow. The Nickelodeon star recently turned 18 and decided it was the right time “to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade.” But the change wasn’t easy. Siwa, who came out as LGBTQ in January, told Instagram’s Adam Mosseri that it was easier to come out to her mother than it was to tell her she wanted to wear her hair differently.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Paul Mooney & Safaree Samuels!

PAUL MOONEY'S MEMORIAL IS SET FOR LATER THIS MONTH: According to TMZ, Paul Mooney's memorial is set to go down on June 23rd at the Roosevelt Hotel's ballroom. Tiffany Haddish and Marla Gibbs are set to attend the service. Meanwhile, David Letterman, Tim Reid, J. Anthony Brown, Richard and Tina Lawson and the Angela and John Witherspoon Foundation have all contributed toward the cost of the memorial service. Chris Tucker and George Wallace can't attend the service so they will send in a video tribute. Invitations were also sent to Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle.
Celebritiesriver1037.com

Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon and David Spade to guest-host ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Following Chris Harrison’s departure as host of the “Bachelor” franchise, a number of celebrities have been announced to guest-host “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer. Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon will join the previously announced David Spade as rotating guest-hosts in Mexico. Each star will serve as host throughout the summer and help previous “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants find love on one of summer’s hottest reality shows. “Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams will be returning to “BIP” along with his fiancé, “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland. All four celebrities are said to be temporary hosts for the franchise.