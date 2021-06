An Ecuadorian policeman was sentenced to three years in prison for trying to traffic 185 baby giant tortoises off the Galapagos Islands. The reptiles were no more than three months old when they were found in airport luggage, destined for Guayaquil in mainland Ecuador, during a routine inspection in March. The policeman was also fined $639,000 and must apologize publicly on national media, the environment ministry said in a statement Tuesday. The sentence constitutes "a precedent for the benefit of nature, fauna, biodiversity and most of all for the honesty that the planet deserves," said Environment Minister Marcelo Mata.