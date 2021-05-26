newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exeter, PA

Exeter Community Library to hold StoryWalk May 29

Mercury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Exeter Community Library will celebrate introduce its newly created StoryWalk Saturday with a family event. The library building will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A StoryWalk gives children and adults a chance to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time by displaying pages from a...

www.pottsmerc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exeter, PA
Government
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Exeter, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell University#Community#Birds With Backpacks#Kindergarten#J P Mascaro Sons#Kellogg Hubbard Library#Exeter Township#Book Displays#Outdoors#Event Participants#Ruby#Dusk#Montpelier#Bird Related Items#Page#Family#Prestwick Drive#Mascaro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
Related
Exeter, PAbctv.org

Exeter Students Collaborate To Build Raised Garden Beds

In a first-time partnership, two hands-on classes at Exeter Township High School collaborated to build raised garden beds to provide vegetables and herbs for culinary classes and to eventually sell to teachers and staff. The classes included Jonathan Rugg’s Residential Systems Maintenance class, which is offered to high school students as a 90-day elective, and Melissa Losito’s CrossRoads Transition Program, which is offered to Exeter students with disabilities 18-21 years old. Losito’s program provides students real-life work experiences in the community through vocational skill training, exploration and employment shadowing to prepare for the transition from student to adult life. Through her program, Losito also offers her students the opportunity to explore entrepreneurial opportunities, such as making, delivering and selling coffee and salads for high school teachers and staff throughout the school year. Additionally, her students have in-school jobs to gain employment skills–the latest of which is the courtyard beautification project at the high school, in which they’re working to turn a brick landscape into green and usable space to grow vegetables and herbs, and to create an inviting and welcoming space for both students and staff.
Exeter, PAReading Eagle

Tower Health Urgent Care – Exeter moving to Target shopping center

Tower Health Urgent Care – Exeter will open at its new location Monday. The urgent care and laboratory services will be at 4603 Perkiomen Ave. in Exeter, in the Target shopping center. Exeter Quick Care was previously at 3703 Perkiomen Ave. “The urgent care move will allow Exeter Quick Care,...
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Groundbreaking Ceremony For New Magisterial District Court Facility in Exeter

The Berks County Nonprofit Development Corporation and Berks County Commissioners hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, May 10, to kick off the construction of the new Magisterial District Court (23-2-03) office in Exeter Township. The new facility for Magisterial District Judge Sandra L. Fegley will be located at 6112 Perkiomen Avenue, between the Walmart and The Morgan School along Route 422.
Reading, PAbctv.org

Exeter Students Selected as Finalists in VANS ‘Custom Culture’ Competition

Exeter Township High School students selected as finalists to win $50,000 for Exeter Township Senior High School’s art program. READING, PA — Vans selected Exeter Township High School juniors Brynn Patchell and Olivia Biancone as a top 50 finalist in their “Custom Culture” competition, which empowers high school students from across the nation to customize a pair of blank Vans shoes with the themes, “Head in the Clouds” or “Hometown Pride.” Voting is open now through May 7 at https://customculture.vans.com on their shoes, which depict their artistic interpretations of living as a student during the COVID-19 era. If their shoes garner enough votes, they’ll qualify to move onto the next round of judging, during which an expert panel will select the winning entry and present a check for $50,000 to the winning school’s art program.