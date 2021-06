I was standing in my kitchen on a Thursday evening in March when my doctor called with the results from my recent stress test. “There’s something wrong with your heart.” I stood motionless while he proceeded to share what they’d found. I had what’s called ventricular tachycardia, extra heartbeats that disrupt your regular rhythm. My doctor had already spoken to a cardiologist and a cardiac electrophysiologist on my behalf and my first appointment was for the following morning. It all felt so fast and overwhelming, but I tried to find comfort in his words (that I wish he’d led with): We were lucky we caught it and more importantly, I was going to be fine.