DETROIT, MI – Jamal Tavon Irvin, 24-years-old, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with the robbery of a 37-year-old man, also of Detroit. On June 8, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 4040 block of West Warren Avenue in Detroit for a reported robbery. Jamal Irvin approached the victim as he unsuccessfully attempted to run back to into the gas station. It is alleged that Irvin assaulted and robbed the victim of a necklace and a bracelet before fleeing the scene. An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of the defendant on June 14th, 2021.