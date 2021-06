Friends fans have been left blindsided by Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s romance revelation in the reunion episode.All six main cast members of the hit sitcom were brought back together in the special, which was released on Thursday (27 May).The reunion’s biggest moment came when host James Corden asked if there had been any off-screen romantic interest between any of the cast members back when the show was first filmed in the 1990s.In response, Aniston and Schwimmer immediately looked at one another, before revealing they had “a major crush” on each other.Schwimmer said that they never got together as...