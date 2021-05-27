Cancel
Seward County, KS

Southwestern Heights Honors its Senior Students

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the senior awards assembly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the following awards and scholarships were presented. Tammy Garth, Financial Aid Officer from Seward County Community College, presented the Presidential Scholarship to Erika Carrillo. This award is based on GPA, recommendations, and will be for books and tuition. Ruby Terrazas from Southern Pioneer Electric presented scholarships to Sarah Headrick and Shelby Sutherland. Devin Ramsey from the Seward County 4-H Council presented a scholarship to Charlee Cochran. Pricilla Enriquez, HR Director of Seaboard Foods, presented a scholarship to Sarah Headrick. Jonathan Reazin from MKC presented a scholarship to Sarah Headrick. And Jamie Sobata, a representative from the Desk and Derrick Club of Liberal, presented a scholarship to Jace Bost. Other area scholarship winners were Noemi Jacquez, receiving the Pheasant Heaven Charities Scholarship, Noemi Jacquez, Harley Johnson, and Shelby Sutherland all received schoolarships from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas. The St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Altar Society awarded their scholarships based on the following criteria: a student who is an active member of the St Patrick’s Catholic Church, who works to potential, who is a good citizen, and has leadership qualities. This year’s scholarship recipients were Makenzie Arellano, Sergio Puentes, Clarissa Sanchez, and Owen Vajnar. Kismet United Methodist Church awarded a scholarship to Sarah Headrick. The National FFA and Ford Motor Company will be awarding a Built Ford Tough scholarship to Charlee Cochran and Harley Johnson. This award is sponsored by Foss Ford Motor in Liberal, Kansas and DeLissa Ford in Meade, Kansas. These two young ladies will also receive an FFA Alumni and Community Support Scholarship. Noemi Jacquez was awarded a Hagan Foundation Scholarship, which provides up to $6,000 a semester to pay unmet educational costs. Garden City Community College awarded a certificate to Heidy Mercado for being one of two students to win their Presidential Ambassador Scholarship. Finally, the WW Orrison, MD Memorial Scholarship, which is presented to a first-semester Kansas college student with the highest GPA, was presented to Esmeralda Duran, who attends Seward County Community College.

