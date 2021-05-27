This Lake Highlands Hot Home Is Mid Century Chic On the Creek
Isn’t it so refreshing to find a home that is truly unique in a Dallas market that can sometimes feel monotonous? There are new constructions and Tudors galore, however, we can’t help but to get a little giddy when we stumble upon a renovated Mid Century Modern like this one located at 9109 Bryson Drive in the heart of Lake Highlands. It’s got all the goods and then some. Because you really can’t put a price on personality, right?www.dmagazine.com