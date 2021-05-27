This Lake Highlands Hot Home Is Mid Century Chic On the Creek

House C-VL by Belgian architects Graux & Baeyens is a home conjured from the tired shell of a 1960s bungalow that had seen better days. On beginning the project, the studio was met with three large volumes of roughly equal size which formed the starting point from which to freely reinterpret the space. What they struck on was a beautiful home that balances the modern update with some salvaged elements that play up its 1960s origins. The three volumes were opened and left clean and clear, prepared to be moulded by the new owners’ desires which would be bound to evolve on moving in. What this means in terms of the look of the interiors is a clear sense of a holistic process, with examples of the owners’ spontaneous living highlighted throughout.