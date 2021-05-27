Cancel
UK not on course for return to 1970s inflation, says Bank official

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain is not on course for a return to the inflation rates seen in the 1970s and interest rates could still need to go below zero if the economy falters in the coming months, a senior Bank of England policymaker has said. Jan Vlieghe, one of the nine members of...

