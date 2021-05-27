UK not on course for return to 1970s inflation, says Bank official

By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUCHAREST, June 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slipped on Monday, with the forint leading regional losses against the euro and the Czech crown retreating from last week's 15 month-highs, mirroring the euro's moves against a firming U.S. dollar. By 0850 GMT, the Hungarian forint eased 0.6% to 350.2 against the euro, followed by the Czech crown trading at 25.4350, 0.28% down on the day. The Romanian leu was flat at 4.9190 and the zloty traded 0.2% softer at 4.5015. "Although bets on a rise in interest rates can still help the crown, how global markets act with the U.S. Fed will be key for this week," CSOB analysts said in a note. The dollar consolidated gains on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise in six weeks as traders cut bearish bets before a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that might signal an outlook change for U.S. monetary policy. Regional currencies have mostly held steady near recent highs last week, supported by positive sentiment after the European Central Bank raised its growth forecast on Thursday. Rate hike expectations had also helped as the central European region is facing the strongest inflation rise in the European Union as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Markets are pricing in a rate hike for June or August in the Czech Republic while the central bank of Hungary reiterated on Tuesday that it could become the first in the EU to launch a tightening cycle this month. "In the coming days the euro/zloty exchange rate will be struggling to stay below the 4.50 barrier. However, a shadow on the zloty valuation ... will be the Friday conference of the NBP president, which reduced the chances of imminent interest rate hikes," Bank Millennium said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1057 MARKETS CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 Czech 25.4350 25.3640 -0.28% +3.12% crown Hungary 350.2000 347.9400 -0.65% +3.58% forint Polish 4.5040 4.4920 -0.27% +1.23% zloty Romanian 4.9190 4.9180 -0.02% -1.10% leu Croatian 7.4900 7.4913 +0.02% +0.77% kuna Serbian 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.08% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 Prague 1181.74 1177.3100 +0.38% +15.05% Budapest 48960.07 48845.84 +0.23% +16.27% Warsaw 2238.07 2224.67 +0.60% +12.81% Buchares 11550.88 11520.46 +0.26% +17.80% t Ljubljan 1140.55 1141.85 -0.11% +26.61% a Zagreb 1969.45 1968.82 +0.03% +13.23% Belgrade 781.71 782.16 -0.06% +4.42% Sofia 542.29 542.48 -0.04% +21.17% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.2550 -0.0710 +094bps -7bps 5-year 1.4950 -0.0220 +212bps -2bps.