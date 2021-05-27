Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Fire Finale Recap: Whose Life Is in Jeopardy? Plus, Did Casey and Brett Finally Get Their Act Together?

By Vlada Gelman
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas promised us a cliffhanger, and the Season 9 finale certainly delivers one asthe squad is called to an underwater boat rescue. Severide, Cruz, Capp and Tony attempt to swim a victim out to safety when the boat collapses on top of them, blocking their escape route. Plus, they’re all out of air, and the water is rising above their heads as the episode fades to black. Back on shore, a concerned Stella, Casey and Brett look out at the lake, where the quartet have been underwater for more than 22 minutes.

www.imdb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
City
Casey, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Haas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire Showrunner#Lake#Severide#Boat#Asthe Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire spoilers: How did Chicago Fire season 9 end?

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas warned us a “life-altering” finale was coming and the Chicago Fire season 9 finale definitely lived up to that promise. In the closing hour of the season, “No Survivors,” we saw one member of 51 pondering a career change, witnessed a jaw-dropping Brettsey development, celebrated another couple’s big news, watched as sparks were reignited between a pair of old flames and found the lives of several beloved members of 51 hanging in the balance in a finale sequence that is sure to have fans talking all summer long!
Chicago, ILfangirlish.com

One Chicago Ships Check-In: Season Finales

We don’t watch One Chicago just for the ships, but there are many ships to watch in these shows. So, in the interest of keeping up with one of the most important parts of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med, we’re going to be examining the progress of the featured ships every week, in a roundtable.
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 8 finale: Are Upton, Halstead getting married?

In the closing minutes of Chicago PD season 8, we had a moment that feels like one for the ages — at least if you’re a fan of Upton and Halstead. Are the two parties getting married? We haven’t seen them walking down the altar yet, but it feels like we’re moving in that direction! The two went through so much helping to find Burgess within this episode, and then the two had to consider their own future. How could they continue to work together while also pursuing a romantic relationship? It feels like being married is a solution they’re happy to pursue! Upton suggested it, and it feels like Jay is more than happy to go along with that.
Chicago, ILEW.com

Chicago Fire's season 9 finale will drop jaws with major cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of Chicago Fire. NBC's Chicago Fire wrapped up season 9, which started out tame enough, with a very intense final cliffhanger leaving fans wondering if 51's rescue squad will make it out alive. The episode, titled "No Survivors," could be a very...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How to watch the Chicago Fire season 9 finale tonight

Last week’s Chicago Fire season 9 episode saw two of the show’s central ships taking major steps forward in their relationships. On the relationship front, an unexpected series of calls with Dawson helped Casey (Jesse Spencer) to finally realize his feelings for Brett (Kara Killmer). Although we’ll have to wait to see what Brett’s response will be, Casey made it very clear he’s in love with her and ready to pursue a future together.
Chicago, ILimdb.com

Chicago Med Recap: How the Finale Wrote Out Natalie and April

Chicago Med said goodbye to longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta during Wednesday’s Season 6 finale with not wholly unexpected exit storylines for Dr. Natalie Manning and nurse April Sexton. Let’s recap: Natalie’s mom gets a new heart, and although it is far from a perfect one, the...
Chicago, ILhottimeinoldtown.com

Chicago Fire 0 vs CF Montreal 1: Quick & Dirty Recap

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire home match against ICF Montreal. The Fire lost 1-0. Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Mare of Easttown Finale Recap: The Sins of the Father — Grade It!

After weeks of shocking twists and red herrings, Mare of Easttown‘s finale gave us the answers we wanted… but maybe not the ones we expected. Sunday’s episode picks up right where we left off, with Mare approaching Billy and John at the fishing spot. Back at the police station, we finally see the photo Jess gave Chief Carter: It’s of Erin… with John asleep in bed next to her. (Jess confirms that John is actually DJ’s father; Dylan only destroyed Erin’s journals because he wanted to keep custody of DJ, even though it’s not his kid.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Challenge: All Stars Finale Recap: Which OG Challenger Took Home the Whopping $500K? Plus, Grade It!

As R&B superstar Aaliyah once sang — and The Challenge: All Stars just proved — age ain’t nothing but a number. The debut season of the franchise’s OG extravaganza concluded Thursday with the remaining 30- and 40-something players battling physical exhaustion, lack of sleep, carolina reapers and whatever the heck was on that gross plate all in hope of securing that half-a-mill bag. Last week’s episode saw Derrick and Jisela eliminated after their canoe leg went horribly wrong, leaving Mark, Darrell, Eric, Yes, Alton, Aneesa, Jonna, Jemmye, Ruthie and KellyAnne still in the running.
TV Seriesonechicagocenter.com

Chicago PD finale spoilers: Does Kim Burgess leave Chicago PD?

Heading into the Chicago PD season 8 finale, all eyes were on Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and understandably so. In the penultimate episode of the season, “The Right Thing,” Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller’s (recurring guest star Nicole Ari Parker) son found himself caught up in the Intelligence Unit’s latest case which quickly spiraled out of control. While working undercover, Miller’s son was killed by traffickers sending the team into overdrive on a hunt to bring down those responsible for his death.
Chicago, ILHello Magazine

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo teases future for Stella Kidd after shocking finale

Chicago Fire fans were left in shock on Wednesday after season nine ended with a major cliffhanger. Viewers saw Squad Three attempt to save a victim whose boat has capsized, only to find the boat collapse on top of them. As the episode faded to black, Kelly Severide and Joe Cruz, as well as collegaues Capp and Tony, were seen gasping for air as the water rises above them.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 9 finale preview: No Survivors

How scared should fans be going into the Chicago Fire season finale?. With a title like “No Survivors,” One Chicago viewers might be worried about what’s going to happen in tonight’s episode—especially longtime fans who know the series has a history of doing all kinds of life-threatening things in its finales.