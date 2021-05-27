Karen Louise Dugan

Betty Louise Baer, 90, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away on May 26, 2021. She was born on March 27, 1931 in Springfield, Illinois to the late Frank and Chloe Jabusch. As a child, Betty had a dog named Ginger and enjoyed the companionship of her sister, Shirley. As a young woman, she graduated with an Associate’s Degree from William Woods College in Missouri. Betty worked as an administrative assistant in Colorado and lived in Chicago while volunteering for Lutheran Homefinders Association. Introduced by a German matchmaker at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, Betty met and fell in love with a Lutheran pastor, Rev. Garland Baer. Betty and Garland married in September 1959 and promptly started a family. Raising four children and being a minister’s wife kept Betty more than busy while living in Merrillville and then Greenwood, IN. A ministry calling at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lawrenceburg (Greendale), IN for 26 years, was a time of fond memory-making for the Baer family. Moving back to Greenwood in 1989, Betty and Garland enjoyed ministering at Advent Lutheran Church, travelling, visits with family, and grandparenting. Widowed in 2006, Betty appreciated the care and support of her children for the next 15 years. A woman of deep Christian faith, Betty has been a member of Bethany Lutheran Church for more than 25 years.