Karen Louise Dugan

ruralradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Louise Dugan left her Earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 25, 2021. A visitation will be held at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 5:00pm-7:00pm and a graveside service will be held at Bayard City Cemetery at 10am Saturday, May 29 with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com and memorials may be made to Monument Care and Rehabilitation.

ruralradio.com
Person
Jake Roberts
Omaha, NElyoncountyreporter.com

Karen McBride Ellis

Omaha, NE-Preceded in death by husband, Franklin Wayne Ellis; parents, John and Thelma McBride; sister, Mary Elster; granddaughter, Virginia “Ginger” Ellis. Survived by sons: Wayne Ellis Jr. (Nathan and Sam, their mother, Cara Ellis Skyrpchuk), John Ellis (Paula, their daughters, Jessi and Abby), Joseph Ellis (daughter, Josephina, her mother, Chantil Ellis, wife, Alyssa, sons and daughter, Joel, Elijah and Malena); brother, John McBride (Rhea); nieces and nephews.
Louisville, KYkcountry1057.com

Edna Louise Willett

Edna Louise Willett, age 76 of Highland Nursing and Rehabilitation in Louisville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born January 8, 1945 in Saint Francis. She resided in the Portland area of Louisville before she became disabled with brain cancer and moved into the nursing home. She was very devoted to her faith in God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Willett; her parents, David Russell “Ruck” Mattingly and Mary Gennrose Brady Mattingly; her step-father, Jack Mattingly; one brother, Joseph Gary “Pete” Mattingly; one infant sister, Mary Mattingly. Survivors include three children, Kathy Ann, Theresa and Joseph Willett, Jr.; two sisters, Emmie Owens of New Hope and Sissy Hall (Franklin) of Saint Francis; one brother, Francis “Dukie” Mattingly of Saint Francis. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 am Monday. Memorials may go toward funeral expenses and may be made at the funeral home or at www.mattinglyfuneralhome.com.
Greenwood, INdailyjournal.net

Betty Louise Baer

Betty Louise Baer, 90, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away on May 26, 2021. She was born on March 27, 1931 in Springfield, Illinois to the late Frank and Chloe Jabusch. As a child, Betty had a dog named Ginger and enjoyed the companionship of her sister, Shirley. As a young woman, she graduated with an Associate’s Degree from William Woods College in Missouri. Betty worked as an administrative assistant in Colorado and lived in Chicago while volunteering for Lutheran Homefinders Association. Introduced by a German matchmaker at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, Betty met and fell in love with a Lutheran pastor, Rev. Garland Baer. Betty and Garland married in September 1959 and promptly started a family. Raising four children and being a minister’s wife kept Betty more than busy while living in Merrillville and then Greenwood, IN. A ministry calling at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lawrenceburg (Greendale), IN for 26 years, was a time of fond memory-making for the Baer family. Moving back to Greenwood in 1989, Betty and Garland enjoyed ministering at Advent Lutheran Church, travelling, visits with family, and grandparenting. Widowed in 2006, Betty appreciated the care and support of her children for the next 15 years. A woman of deep Christian faith, Betty has been a member of Bethany Lutheran Church for more than 25 years.
Middleburg, KYAdvocate Messenger

Alma Louise Wilson, 76

• Alma Louise Wilson, 76, of Middleburg, KY, died on May 28, 2021. Arrangements by W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home. • Pastor Clinton Owens, 77, of Junction City, KY, died on May 28, 2021. Arrangements by W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home. read more.