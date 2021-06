Melissa Barrera plays Usnavi's love interest, Vanessa, in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights movie, but off screen, she's happily married to musician Paco Xavier Zazueta. The couple first met while they were contestants on a Mexican reality musical talent show called La Academia in 2011. "Reality TV is like a snake pit," she once told Variety. "[Paco and I] would take turns telling each other we had what it takes to stick it out." Eight years later, Melissa and Paco tied the knot, and they've been going strong ever since. From picturesque getaways to nights out on the red carpet and working out together, the two have shared too many sweet moments to count. Keep reading to see them ahead.