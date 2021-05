On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles announced that veteran player Chris Davis has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left hip and will miss the remainder of the season. Davis did not play a single game in 2021, and played just 16 games in the 2020 season. The team announced that the designated hitter is expected to be fully healthy by next year’s spring training, but his return to the team is questionable as he will be in the final year of a 7-year, $161 million contract that made him the highest paid player in franchise history.