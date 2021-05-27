OUR VIEW: SB 229 deserves governor's endorsement

Governor Greg Abbott signed seven pieces of legislation into law Thursday, June 17 to protect Second Amendment Rights in Texas. “Politicians from the federal level to the local level have threatened to take guns from law-abiding citizens - but we will not let that happen in Texas,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texas will always be the leader in defending the Second Amendment, which is why we built a barrier around gun rights this session. These seven laws will protect the rights of law-abiding citizens and ensure that Texas remains a bastion of freedom. Thank you to the Texas Legislature for getting these bills to my desk.”