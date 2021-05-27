OUR VIEW: SB 229 deserves governor's endorsement
Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to sign a bill many believe will level the playing the field between property-poor and property-rich school districts — we urge him to follow through. Senate Bill 229 would allocate about $38.5 million a year in revenue generated by the state's medical cannabis industry. Oklahoma's newest cottage industry generated $56.25 million for state coffers in 2020 and $22.87 million during the first four months of 2021.www.muskogeephoenix.com