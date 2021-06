With the Ladies European Tour in a temporary pandemic-provoked abeyance last year, Liz Young came up with an idea. To give her fellow pros an opportunity to play and plug the competitive void, the then 37-year-old Englishwoman appealed for sponsors to help set up a one-day tournament at her home club, Brockenhurst Manor. Two who heard the call, via Excel Sports Management agent Paul McDonnell, were Justin Rose and his wife, Kate. And when the couple donated £35,000, matched by American Golf and Computacenter, what would become the “Rose Ladies Series” was up and running.