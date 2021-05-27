Cancel
Relationship Advice

Creative Monogamy

Cover picture for the articleAll artists have a critical voice in their heads that tends to get between them and their art. Although it does not deserve to be heeded, its message too often gets prioritized. The creative relationship—between artist and art—needs to be protected against the interloper. Vocalists—and artists of every kind—are in...

#Creativity#Monogamy#Creative Process#Creative Artists#Art#Intuition#Wisdom#Opinions#Language#Vocalists#Physical Sensation#Terrific Singing#Trois#Non Stop Mental Blather#Rock#Message#Accuracy#Urgency
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: Mind Wandering

“What no [spouse] of a writer can ever understand is that a writer is working when he’s staring out of the window.”. Ah, staring out the window. Staring into space. Staring at… nothing. At least in this world. But as any writer knows, this activity and these moments can be where some of our most creative work gets done as we tap into our imagination in a special, even powerful way.
EntertainmentThrive Global

Creative Hobbies: Painting

Finding the right creative outlet for you can be a vital part of maintaining a happy and healthy lifestyle and can be beneficial to your mental wellbeing. If you haven’t yet discovered what your creative outlet is or are just looking to try out something new, painting can be a great option. Studies have shown that creating visual art can help reduce stress and symptoms of depression. There’s also evidence to suggest that it can help maintain mental acuity as you age. Although painting may seem like a daunting thing to try at first, it can be a surprisingly accessible hobby.
Books & LiteratureGreen Valley News and Sun

CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Connections of friendship should be celebrated. They prevail through space, time, and seasons. and to listen to and learn from. Connections aren’t planned but spontaneous. into age they will keep us robust. Our connections flow. like a stream of electrical sparks. In each of us it leaves a mark. of...
Visual Artmountainlake.org

Share Your Creativity Through the Arts!

Encouraging our children to use their imaginations and get involved in the arts is one of the best ways to support their overall development while spending quality time together. It also helps set them up for academic success. Kids can gain lifelong skills from exploring their creative side like critical thinking, self-confidence and self-expression, sharing, and collaboration. They also learn ways to share their emotions on their own terms.
EntertainmentEl Campo Leader-News

Students get creative with magazine project

The 2020-21 school year proved challenging for students and educators, however one teacher set out to embrace the changes when she gave her two fourth grade classes at Northside Elementary an assignment to create a magazine. The project, “Your News/ You’re News,” was a summation of the school year experienced...
Career Development & AdviceThe Drum

5 ways to drive cultural creativity

What are the best conditions to enable great creativity to flourish? I’ve drawn on my time in agencies, asked friends in agencies and googled. In no particular order, here are 5 areas to consider:. 1.Timesheets. Does a deadline focus the mind or add unwanted pressure? Douglas Adams quipped, “I love...
Books & Literaturegeekdad.com

Be Creative with ‘My First Sketch Book’

Children love to draw, and as parents, we love to encourage them to do so. Yet there are so many different things vying for their attention, that children often forget the joy of letting their imagination run free. I am probably guilty of seeing technology as something that stifles creativity. It feels like they’re forever looking at something other people have created rather than creating something of their own. Perhaps though, I could harness technology to inspire them where a pen a paper wasn’t working? Enter My First Sketch Book.
Mental Healthblcklst.com

Why Creativity Thrives in the Dark

Some scientific props for all you fellow night writers out there!. Back in 2009, I was up working in the middle of the night, as I always do, when I was inspired to write this reflection:. Is there anything more profoundly intense than pounding out pages…. Yanked from that story...
Family RelationshipsHerald Community Newspapers

Creative Summer Moments

(Family Features) Warm, sunny days are the perfect setting for making family memories, but they’re also ideal opportunities to encourage kids to get creative and let their imaginations soar. These ideas for summertime activities encourage family interaction, and the more kids get to help plan and organize the details, the...
Theater & Danceswiowanewssource.com

Alexis Ren: Boredom stems creativity

Alexis Ren thinks boredom "stems creativity". The 24-year-old model believes that quitting social media and "spending time with your boredom" can help people to think in a more innovative way. Alexis - who has more than 14 million followers on Instagram - said: "I've always said that whatever breaks your...
Career Development & AdviceThe Drum

Why creative collaboration is important

As both a creative and strategic branding agency, creative collaboration is at the heart of everything we do. We believe the best results happen when we bring diverse people together to look at a particular challenge and opportunity. There is not a single project that we work on that doesn’t...
Entertainmentkottke.org

Give Yourself Permission to be Creative

At TED2020, Ethan Hawke gave a remote talk about the benefits of being creative. As someone who often struggles to find meaning in whatever it is I do here, this bit was especially good to hear:. Do you think human creativity matters? Well, hmm. Most people don’t spend a lot...
San Francisco, CAPunch

For the Salehi Brothers, Creativity Is Collaborative

The San Francisco-based twins share a vision for drinks that combine simplicity with a keen sense for aesthetics. “My career as a bartender has always been in lockstep with my twin brother Miguel,” explains Milo Salehi. “My story is really our story.”. As cliché as that may sound, for the...
Economymidlandtxedc.com

How To Be Creative As An Entrepreneur

You might think that creativity requires the antithesis of rules and regulation. Even the thought of being creative conjures up images of disorder. Messy rooms, paint everywhere, scraps of paper with ideas scrawled across them. The frantic creative genius works away, oblivious to the world around them. Chaos. Method in madness. Flashes of brilliance among a cluttered existence.
ComputersThe Drum

Recognising and celebrating the creativity of code

Back in 1998, I started my career as a Marketer in a software company. For two years I learnt about the millennium bug, the dot.com boom, ERP, MRP and CRM (back then everything was an acronym). 22 years and five creative agencies later, I’m back in the world of software with Kyan, a specialist technology agency. Only this time I’m less intimidated by the jargon, and more aware of the similarities between technology and creativity.
Kidsmspmag.com

6 Creative Challenges for Kids

Break out the compass and learn how to navigate from here to there with help from the Minnesota Orienteering Club. Its website offers the basics of map reading and maps of orienteering courses at parks, such as the Tamarack Nature Center in White Bear Lake, Afton State Park in Hastings, and Lake Elmo Park Reserve. mnoc.org.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Stress and Creativity Does Creativity Help Reduce Stress?

With the pandemic and fear of recession, people have become extremely anxious and distressed. Similarly, the hectic schedules have resulted in a constant state of worry and stress. Still, the humans tend to croon rather than sulking (it’s obviously a great thing about humans). For the same reason, people have taken the creativity road because it helps relieve stress and anxiety.
CelebritiesAdWeek

Creative 100: Icons and Influencers

Today’s most admired celebrities don’t just show up, stand in front of a camera and look the part. They’re often strategic content creators, hands-on brand builders and high-profile investors. Here are this year’s icons and influencers featured on Adweek’s Creative 100:
Photographyfocuslgbt.com

Be Creative: Jamie Harmon, Photographer

Focus sat down recently with friendly Memphis photographer Jamie Harmon. He’s well known to many Memphians as proprietor of the Amurica mobile portrait studio, which has plenty of weird props set in a little silver trailer. Last year, Harmon got national attention for his Quarantine Portrait project, hundreds of distanced photos of local folks through the windows and doors of their homes. Where is he now? Just trying to keep his ideas fresh and his creativity going.
Decatur, GAcreativeloafing.com

GENDER-CREATIVE PARENTING COLLECTIVE

This group is designed to support the ongoing development of parents and educators of self-identified genderqueer and/or trans children, teens, or young adults, as well as children who are “gender creative,” gender non-conforming, or who express themselves in ways that society deems non-normative. The aim of this group is to offer parents tools to unlearn and dismantle homophobia, transphobia, and misogyny within their family structures, their schools, neighborhoods and faith communities so that they may better support their children and all children. This group assumes best intent (we are all here to learn and grow and make mistakes), takes an intersectional feminist approach (we all live at the intersection of multiple identities), and affirms the dignity and unique gifts of gender creative children. The group is facilitated by Charis Circle Executive Director, E.R. Anderson and Tristin Chipman, a Decatur therapist and social worker who specializes in gender-affirming care for young people. If you have questions, concerns or would like to be more involved, please email E.R. Anderson at eranderson at chariscircle.org.This zoom meeting requires a reservation. By joining the zoom call you agree to abide by the guiding principles of the group and code of conduct, including confidentiality, and will not record audio or video of any portion of the meeting without prior consent of the organizers.Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlfuGvrjspG9H4uixB7hDY57lHnICoh3zGAfter registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.The event is free and open to all people, especially to those who have no income or low income right now, but we encourage and appreciate a solidarity donation in support of the work of Charis Circle, our programming non-profit. Donate via this link: www.chariscircle.org/donateCharis Circle's mission is to foster sustainable feminist communities, work for social justice, and encourage the expression of diverse and marginalized voices.By attending any Charis Circle virtual event you agree to our Code of Conduct:Our event seeks to provide a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), class, or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment in any form. Sexual language and imagery are not appropriate. Anyone violating these rules will be expelled from this event and all future events at the discretion of the organizers. Please report all harassment to info at chariscircle.org immediately.