Creative Monogamy

This group is designed to support the ongoing development of parents and educators of self-identified genderqueer and/or trans children, teens, or young adults, as well as children who are “gender creative,” gender non-conforming, or who express themselves in ways that society deems non-normative. The aim of this group is to offer parents tools to unlearn and dismantle homophobia, transphobia, and misogyny within their family structures, their schools, neighborhoods and faith communities so that they may better support their children and all children. This group assumes best intent (we are all here to learn and grow and make mistakes), takes an intersectional feminist approach (we all live at the intersection of multiple identities), and affirms the dignity and unique gifts of gender creative children. The group is facilitated by Charis Circle Executive Director, E.R. Anderson and Tristin Chipman, a Decatur therapist and social worker who specializes in gender-affirming care for young people. If you have questions, concerns or would like to be more involved, please email E.R. Anderson at eranderson at chariscircle.org.This zoom meeting requires a reservation. By joining the zoom call you agree to abide by the guiding principles of the group and code of conduct, including confidentiality, and will not record audio or video of any portion of the meeting without prior consent of the organizers.Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlfuGvrjspG9H4uixB7hDY57lHnICoh3zGAfter registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.The event is free and open to all people, especially to those who have no income or low income right now, but we encourage and appreciate a solidarity donation in support of the work of Charis Circle, our programming non-profit. Donate via this link: www.chariscircle.org/donateCharis Circle's mission is to foster sustainable feminist communities, work for social justice, and encourage the expression of diverse and marginalized voices.By attending any Charis Circle virtual event you agree to our Code of Conduct:Our event seeks to provide a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), class, or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment in any form. Sexual language and imagery are not appropriate. Anyone violating these rules will be expelled from this event and all future events at the discretion of the organizers. Please report all harassment to info at chariscircle.org immediately.