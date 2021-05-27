Airbus sets plan to boost output, igniting aerospace rally

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €117.69 ($138.46).