Airbus sets plan to boost output, igniting aerospace rally

By Siddharth Philip
Seattle Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAirbus SE said it’s preparing to gear up production of its best-selling A320-series jets beyond prepandemic levels within two years, sending a jolt of optimism into an aviation sector primed for a global recovery. Aerospace shares jumped in Europe and the U.S. after the world’s largest maker of commercial jetliners...

www.seattletimes.com
Person
Guillaume Faury
