Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FirstGroup investors green light U.S. assets divestment to EQT

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1Nva_0aDKkDkX00

(Reuters) - A majority of FirstGroup shareholders on Thursday backed the firm’s planned 3.3 billion pound sale of its U.S. assets to EQT Infrastructure, in a blow to activist investor Coast Capital which led a rebellion against the deal.

Top investor Coast launched a campaign a couple of weeks ago to reject the agreement with Swedish private equity fund EQT, arguing it undervalued the units, and demanded FirstGroup give more of the proceeds to shareholders.

FirstGroup, which aims to focus on its British bus and train operations, was planning to use most of the sale proceeds to pay down debt and contribute to its UK pension schemes, while giving 365 million pounds to shareholders.

“I and the whole Board take very seriously our responsibility to understand the different views and perspectives of investors, and recognise that a number of shareholders did not vote in favor of today’s resolution,” said Chairman David Martin.

The public transport company plans to convene a general meeting, if necessary, after the deal closes to seek investors’ approval over the proposed return of value to shareholders.

The company, which expects the deal to close in the second half of the year subject to certain conditions, said 61.3% of votes cast at the shareholder meeting were in favor of the proposed sale of FirstStudent and FirstTransit. It needed the support of at least half of all votes cast to go through.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firstgroup#Divestment#U S#Eqt#Private Equity Investors#U S Investors#Public Equity#Private Investors#Activist Shareholders#Eqt Infrastructure#Coast Capital#Swedish#British#Firststudent#Firsttransit#Firstgroup Shareholders#Company#Debt#Sale#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

France's OVHcloud re-commits to IPO after fire, gives no timetable

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud re-committed on Monday to an initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext’s Paris stock exchange but provided no timetable and no fundraising target. The family-owned company had initially announced its plans in March, two days before a major blaze destroyed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. data firm Equinix clinches new JV deals with Singapore's GIC

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-based data centre firm Equinix Inc on Monday said it had signed agreements for additional joint ventures with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC to add $3.9 billion to expand a data centre programme. The agreements for additional joint ventures in the form of limited liability partnerships...
Energy Industrymix929.com

Exclusive-Shell considering possible sale of U.S. Permian assets

(Reuters) -Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in the largest oil field in the United States for a possible sale as the company looks to focus on its most profitable oil-and-gas assets and grow its low-carbon investments, according to sources familiar with the matter. The sale could...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

French delivery company Colis Privé gets IPO document cleared

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French parcel delivery company Colis Privé said the country’s markets watchdog had approved its initial public offering (IPO) registration document, marking the first step for a listing on Euronext’s Paris stock exchange. The group, which did not provide a fundraising target or a detailed description...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

German eyewear retailer plans Frankfurt IPO

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - German online spectacles retailer Mister Spex said on Monday that it planned to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the third quarter and aimed to invest the proceeds in international expansion and in its technology platform. The Berlin-based start-up plans to raise a minimum...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Toshiba blames woes on former CEO's 'confrontational approach' to shareholders

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp on Monday blamed its former chief executive for fomenting a “confrontational approach” to shareholders, citing that as underlying factor in its widening governance crisis. The comment from Osamu Nagayama, the chairman of Toshiba’s board, comes after a shareholder-commissioned investigation revealed the company colluded with...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Saga expects cruise business to resume by June-end

June 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s over-50s holidays group Saga Plc said on Monday its motor and home policy sales were 2% lower for the four months to May 31 from last year, but customer loyalty and demand for its tours business remained high through repeated lockdowns. The company said its...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PKO hopes to return to dividend payments, says new CEO

WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - Polish bank PKO BP wants to return to regular dividend payments and will stick to its plan to offer Swiss-franc mortgage holders settlements, its new chief executive told the Parkiet daily in an interview published on Monday. The country’s largest lender announced the appointment of...
StocksShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. 09 June 2021. Publication of Weekly Net Asset Value. The estimated NAV of the under mentioned class of shares of no...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Magnachip gets competing takeover bid of $1.66 bln from Cornucopia

June 11 (Reuters) - Magnachip Semiconductor Corp said on Friday that it has received a takeover bid from Cornucopia Investment Partners, topping a rival offer, which values the South Korea-based display and power chip maker at $1.66 billion. Shares of the chipmaker jumped about 22% to $28.20 in premarket trade,...
Businesskamcity.com

Selfridges Put Up For Sale With Price Tag Of £4bn

Upmarket department store Selfridges has been put up for sale, with its owners looking for around £4bn having received an initial approach from a potential buyer. The retailer was acquired by the Weston family for £598m in 2003. It has since expanded beyond its flagship on London’s Oxford Street to several stores across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Announces Update And Guidance Outlook For 2021 To Stakeholders And Investors

Noteworthy : Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's dealings with Visa Everywhere Fintech, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing & Patent Tokenization and Xpay World Singapore Payment minority ownership. New York, NY, June 11,...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Issue of Equity

HgCapital Trust plc (the "Company") has issued 1,025,000 new ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each under its block listing facility at a price of GBP 3.373 per share on 11 June 2021. The new shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. Following this issue, the Company's...
Retailfinchannel.com

Popular Assets Among Retail Investors in 2021

The FINANCIAL -- In the past year, the world has witnessed a paradigm shift as Retail Investors turned towards alternative markets to hedge against market uncertainties. In spite of the astronomic job losses and decline in productive activity that shared striking similarities with the global recession of the 1930’s, research by scientists at Paderborn University showed that in 2020, stock indices in certain industries still recorded significant growth. Quite notably, a lot of changes were observed in global investment trends as a fallout of the covid-19 economic crisis, such as increased trading intensity among retail investors by 13.9%.