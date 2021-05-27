Cancel
Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims decrease to 406,000

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the week ending May 22, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 406,000, a decrease of 38,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 444,000. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000. The 4-week moving average was 458,750, a decrease of 46,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 504,750. This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500.

www.calculatedriskblog.com
