WWE: More Details on Why Adnan Virk Left
WWE and Monday Night Raw commentator Adnan Virk announced on Tuesday that, despite him signing a multi-year deal last month, the MLB Network anchor would be leaving the company immediately as the two parties agreed to "mutually part ways." Virk only worked seven episodes of Raw along with the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, and while his performance was starting to improve fans were continuously criticizing him online. At one point Sheamus even mentioned Virk in a promo, claiming the veteran anchor was in over his head.comicbook.com