WWE: More Details on Why Adnan Virk Left

Braun Strowman was released by the WWE on Wednesday as part of the latest round of talent cuts. "The Monster Among Men" was the biggest surprise of the bunch, given he's the only former world champion to be let go so far this year and was just in a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash less than a month ago. So why was the big man let go despite being such a big part of WWE's main event scene? According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp it came down to the terms of his contract.