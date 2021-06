Charles Ray “Charlie Brown” Abercrombie, 81, of Cleveland, entered into Heaven through the gates of glory on Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was assured of this because he believed that John 3:16 was true and that “God so loved the world that he sent his only son, Jesus that whosever believed in him would not perish, but have eternal life.” We can be assured of a reunion with Charles in Heave if we believe and trust in Jesus as our Savior and Lord.